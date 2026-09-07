5 Best Dark Adventure Movies, Ranked

Everyone loves a good adventure movie. Whether it's a Nazi-punching, globe-trotting ride with Indiana Jones, a visit to a theme park with prehistoric animals, or a battle with an ancient mummy, the best adventure movies transport us to exciting locations, deliver incredible thrills with a side of romance, and more. From pulp literary adaptations to expensive summer blockbusters, the adventure film is integral to the medium of cinema. What's more, the adventure genre itself is quite malleable and can easily integrate elements of fantasy or science fiction. In the end, though, the greatest adventure flicks offer escapism while still grounding us in our own world and the wonders right outside our door.

This is why, as great as a traditional adventure movie can be, there's something truly special about dark adventure movies. These are films that focus on the more sinister parts of our world (or other worlds, for that matter), including the dangers lurking in forgotten, forbidden, or hidden places. A good dark adventure movie has some allure of the unknown, but it draws the audience in through a morbid sense of curiosity rather than a standard call to action. It then punishes those who jump at the chance to explore the world by showing nature to be ruthless and deadly.

Before we get to our list of the best dark adventure movies, it's worth acknowledging some of the excellent TV series that fall into this same sub-genre. Whether it's HBO's "His Dark Materials" turning adolescence into a dark and dangerous trek, or the phenomenon that was "Lost" making Hawaii look like hell on Earth, there are plenty of dark adventure TV shows that represent the polar opposite of something silly and bright like, say, "Gilligan's Island."

So, without further ado, let's rank the five best dark adventures movies.