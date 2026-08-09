The Odyssey's Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Co-Starred In An Adventure Flop That Needs More Love

Characters in James Gray's films are typically looking for something. In "The Immigrant," Marion Cotillard and Angela Sarafyan play sisters who leave post-WWI Poland in search of a better life in the U.S. In "Ad Astra," Brad Pitt portrays an astronaut who traverses our solar system to track down his long-missing father. Of course, what they're really trying to find, on a spiritual level, is more slippery and harder to pin down.

Enter Charlie Hunnam as Percy Fawcett, the real-life British cartographer and surveyor at the heart of Gray's movie "The Lost City of Z." Adapted from the non-fiction book by David Grann (the "Killers of the Flower Moon" author whose writing has become catnip for Hollywood), the film picks up with Fawcett in the early 1900s. At the time, he's eager to restore his family's social standing after his father drove their name into the mud. So, when he's tasked with mapping part of the Bolivia-Brazil border to settle a disagreement between the countries, he happily accepts what promises to be a pretty dangerous job tromping through acres of stifling, dense jungle. But what begins as a way for Fawcett to do some social climbing (a dubious prospect by itself) becomes something else entirely when he grows obsessed with locating what's said to be a long-lost city in the region.

"The Lost City of Z" is a steadily paced yet mesmerizing adventure film that paints its lead in rich shades of grey, so much so that the movie's version of Fawcett is probably a lot more complicated and palatable than the actual guy. It also, sadly, flopped at the box office in 2017, which is why most folks have no idea this movie brought Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson together roughly a decade before Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" did.