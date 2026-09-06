Before For All Mankind, Joel Kinnaman Starred In One Of The Worst Sci-Fi Movies Of The 2010s

We might know him as Rick Flag Jr., the guy from the dodgy "Robocop" remake, and the star of Apple TV's excellent "For All Mankind," but Joel Kinnaman has been acting since he was a child. He made his debut at the age of 11 in Swedish soap opera "Storstad," playing Felix Lundström in 22 episodes beginning in 1990. After that, he took a break from acting, before returning to both stage and screen in his early 20s. In 2011, Kinnaman landed the role that would introduce him to audiences outside his native Sweden: homicide detective Stephen Holder on AMC's "The Killing."

Unfortunately, Kinnaman's crime thriller series (currently available on Hulu) wasn't actually his first major production outside Sweden. Instead, the actor's first international feature was the 2011 sci-fi actioner "The Darkest Hour." No, this is not the critically-acclaimed Gary Oldman Winston Churchill biopic. This is the movie about an alien invasion that Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian called "very cheap and silly-looking."

In 2010, Kinnaman had already starred in Swedish film "Easy Money" which earned Martin Scorsese's seal of approval, and was planning his international debut. The actor told Östran Lokaltidningen, "I absolutely don't feel like I have to take anything just because it's the USA. I look for things that I find interesting." Evidently, one of those things was "The Darkest Hour," in which Kinnaman plays a Swedish businessman who alongside his former business partners and two tourists, finds himself in the midst of a devastating alien attack where he's forced to fight back. The reviews were just as devastating.