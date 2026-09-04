5 Things We Learned From The Set Of Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom [Set Visit]

There are few animation studios as beloved and iconic as Aardman Animation. For over 50 years, the English studio has introduced some of the best known stop-motion films and the most popular plasticine characters, including Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit. Its artists are responsible for the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time thanks to "Chicken Run." Though the studio mostly deals in original characters and stories, it's also responsible for a phenomenal "Star Wars" short, and is working on a new "Pokémon" series in stop-motion.

After the success of "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," a movie that saw the triumphant return of international diamond thief Feathers McGraw, Aardman is returning to its other super popular character, Shaun the Sheep. Though Shaun is mostly known for the titular TV series that's been airing since 2007, the character is also the star of two feature films, "Shaun the Sheep Movie" and "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon," which deliver delightfully whimsical adventures in stunning stop-motion animation.

Now, Aardman is back with another Shaun movie in "Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom," the third film in the franchise. The movie is set to be released by GKIDS in the United States on September 18, 2026, and it's a Halloween film that sees Shaun turn into a mad scientist to try and save Halloween at the farm, while a mysterious beast wanders the woods.

Ahead of the release of the movie, /Film had the opportunity to visit the set of "The Beast of Mossy Bottom" at Aardman Animation studios in Bristol, England. While there, we learned about the production of the film, its influences, and much more, all while gushing at the elaborate sets and plasticine puppets.