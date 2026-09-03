Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Brings Back A Voyager Tradition You May Have Forgotten

This article contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode, "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass."

In the most recent episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," an impish, childlike space deity, played by Rhys Darby, who uses his seemingly infinite powers, has decided to conduct an experiment on human emotions. The character is very fond of Earth soap operas and has decided to push the crew's emotions to their very limits by forcing them to reenact the melodramatic events one might see in an episode of "Days of Our Lives."

In one of the show's overwrought storylines, Spock (Ethan Peck) has been grievously injured in an accident and requires an immediate heart transplant. The only viable donor they know, however, is his long-lost twin brother Sybok (also Peck), who is currently locked away in a distant prison. This requires La'an (Christina Chong) to spring Sybok from prison and take him back to the USS Enterprise for transplant. A sizeable portion of the episode follows their return trip, during which La'an has intense conversations with Sybok. This soap opera version of Sybok is snarling and seductive and evil, more like a sexy pirate than anything.

To pass the time, Sybok and La'an take turns playing a small Pick-Up-Sticks-like Vulcan game called Kal-toh. The object of the game is to carefully extract and rearrange a chaotic clump of small metal rods so that they resemble the skeleton of a complex dodecahedral figure. Trekkies' eyes will light up at the appearance of the game, as it was a regular feature on "Star Trek: Voyager." It was regularly played by that show's Vulcan character Tuvok (Tim Russ), "Star Trek's" best Vulcan, and was first seen in the third-season episode "Alter Ego."