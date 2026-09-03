First Dungeon Crawler Carl Collectibles & Toys Are Worthy Of A Platinum Loot Box

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In case you haven't heard, the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" book series by Matt Dinniman is taking pop culture by storm. As of July 2026, the first eight books in the series have sold more than 14 million copies, and the audiobooks performed by phenomenal narrator Jeff Hays have clocked over 140 million hours of listening time. The books have been on the New York Times Best Seller list for months now, including the latest book in the series, "A Parade of Horribles," which was just released in May 2026.

"Dungeon Crawler Carl" follows the titular character, a United States Coast Guard veteran, and his ex-girlfriend's cat, Princess Donut, as they are thrust into a game show called Dungeon Crawler World: Earth. Our planet has been taken over by an invading alien corporation, and millions of surviving humans (and some animals) are forced to compete in this televised video game-style competition spread across 18 deadly levels that requires them to solve puzzles, help non-playable characters with intricate backstories, fight grotesque monsters, and even kill their fellow crawlers in order to survive. Oh, and thanks to the game's magic and technology, Princess Donut gains the ability to talk. Yeah, it's pretty wild.

If you're not keen on reading or listening to books, don't worry, because "Dungeon Crawler Carl" will soon become a series on Peacock, with "Arrival" writer Eric Heisserer and "Thor: Ragnarok" writer Christopher Yost acting as co-showrunners. Audiobook narrator Jeff Hays has also been booked to reprise his voice as Princess Donut for the show, though we're still waiting to see who gets cast as Carl.

But in the interim, we have a batch of new collectibles inspired by "Dungeon Crawler Carl" coming to retailers now, and we have a close-up first look at some of them right here.