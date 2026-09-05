Stephen King Has A 2026 Horror Movie Recommendation That Fans Won't Want To Miss

"The Head Hunter," which premiered on the film festival circuit in 2018, is a pretty nifty affair. The ultra-low-budget horror flick centers on a bounty hunter who hunts monsters in a European fantasy realm during the Dark Ages. It's loaded with twisted, gory creature effects and takes place in a bone-chilled frozen environment that's often as striking as the wintery backdrop of "The Revenant." In a way, it's a better, and certainly way creepier, adaptation of the "Witcher" books than Netflix's actual "Witcher" TV series.

Now, "The Head Hunter" co-writer/director Jordan Downey and his writing partner Kevin Stewart are back with a new horror film titled "The Cycle," and it's already got Stephen King's attention. "There's a movie coming on Shudder in October called THE CYCLE," the literary horror titan wrote on Bluesky. "I don't usually pump for horror movies (unless they are mine, haha), but this is special. Put it on your calendar."

King is right to get a jump on this one. Having already spent a decade making a name for themselves with a string of short horror films, Downey and Stewart followed up "The Head Hunter" with the "Stork" segment in 2024's "V/H/S/Beyond." /Film's Ryan Scott even singled their entry out in his review of the horror anthology feature, citing its "staggering production value." This feels like a good time to mention that Stewart also serves as the cinematographer on his collaborations with Downey, so he's just as responsible for the sharp aesthetic of their projects as he is the writing. Downey, in turn, handles the editing on top of everything else, making his and Stewart's ventures together a true team effort.