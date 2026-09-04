Onslaught Director Adam Wingard Has One Regret About His 2026 Action Movie

Adam Wingard is back, baby. The director behind "The Guest" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" has returned to the realm of original cinema with "Onslaught." Though not quite as low budget as "You're Next" (which quietly made a killing at the box office and launched Wingard's career), it's certainly not a big-budget affair like a "Godzilla" movie. As such, compromises are necessary sometimes, and while the director seems quite happy with his latest effort, he does have one regret.

"Onslaught" follows a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers as they break loose from a desert-based, government-funded secret facility. Hence, a former Army sniper named Celeste (Adria Arjona) living at a nearby trailer park is forced to unleash hell to protect her young daughter as these killing machines invade their quiet little home.

I had the good fortune of seeing Wingard's new movie (which is being released by A24) with the director in attendance, and I'm pleased to say that "Onslaught" is a bloody delight that goes full John Carpenter. During a post-screening Q&A, however, Wingard explained that the film still had limitations despite having a bigger budget than his earliest projects. That meant there was no time to waste and virtually nothing by way of deleted scenes. Here's what he had to say:

"This was a much bigger budget than 'The Guest' and 'You're Next,' obviously, but by today's standards, it's still a relatively low budget. We shot the whole movie in 35 days, so it was very tight, you can see, with all of the things that go into this movie. So, pretty much every f*****g thing is on screen because that's what we have."

In the case of "Onslaught," those restrictions in time and money led to Wingard's lone regret: a missed closeup.