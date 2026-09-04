Silo Season 3's Finale Gives Us The Most Harrowing Scene In TV Since Andor

The following post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 10, "Troy."

Yet another season of Apple TV's excellent and underrated sci-fi series "Silo" has now come to an end. Season 3, as it were, was a particularly strong outing for the show, blending storylines set in the past and present, introducing a compelling string of mysteries, and exploring how, exactly, the silos even came to be. The whole thing seemed to culminate last week when, via flashbacks, we witnessed the horrific nuclear attack that drove humanity underground in the first place. However, as terrifying as that scene was, it turns out Season 3 was saving its most heart-breaking moment for its finale, "Troy."

Overall, this was a phenomenal episode to end Season 3 on, between the thrilling mission to cap the pipe carrying the Safeguard Procedure poison in Silo 18, Camille (Alexandria Riley) switching sides to fight back against the Algorithm, and Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) declaring war on Silo 1. Speaking of which, we also learned the tragic truth about the Algorithm and how the silos are being controlled by a middle-management-esque central silo that puts people into cryosleep in-between work shifts. But perhaps above all else, we finally saw what happened to Silo 17.

Of course, we already knew that Silo 17's residents had managed to bypass the Safeguard Procedure, allowing them to safely venture onto the surface. Yet, rather than merely being killed by the deadly atmosphere, "Troy" reveals that the people of Silo 17 were actually slaughtered in a massive shoot-out conducted by Silo 1 via drones. The resulting scene is easily the most harrowing moment on TV since the much-celebrated "Andor" Season 2 gave us the Ghorman Massacre.