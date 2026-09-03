Practical Magic 2 Aims To Turn A '90s Box Office Flop Into A Hit Sequel

The box office isn't the be all, end all for a movie. Yes, a movie's initial reputation may well be shaped by how it performs in theaters but there are plenty of box office bombs that are truly worth a watch, ones that gained a reputation well beyond their theatrical release. 1998's "Practical Magic" is one of those movies. Now, Warner Bros. has rolled the dice on a sequel nearly 30 years later. The question is, can "Practical Magic 2" turn a '90s flop into a successful sequel?

As of this writing, director Susanne Bier's "Practical Magic 2" is tracking to earn between $40 and $54 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. It's opening against the action flick "Runner" ($3 to $6 million), "The Uprising" ($2 to $7 million), and "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" ($2.5 to $5 million), none of which will be major threats.

On paper, these early estimates are impressive. The original "Practical Magic," which stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock (both of whom are back for the sequel) made $68.3 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget. Those numbers don't scream "sequel." Yet, these numbers suggest the audience is there. A "Practical Magic" prequel series was in the works at HBO Max at one point, but it's now clear that a theatrical movie was the way to go.

In the sequel, witches the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all. Joey King ("The Kissing Booth"), Lee Pace ("Foundation"), Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"), Xolo Maridueña ("Blue Beetle"), and Solly McLeod ("Star City") also star. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing also reprise their roles from the original.