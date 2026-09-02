Harry Potter HBO Series: First Look At Luke Thallon As Professor Quirrell

Another trailer for HBO's Harry Potter series — and its inaugural season, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — is here, and in addition to that, we also got our first look at Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell on the show.

To be clear, Thallon's take on Quirrell, the first Defense Against the Dark Arts professor we meet at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, doesn't appear in the trailer itself. However, press photos from HBO have revealed Thallon in Quirrell's signature turban.

This is just a small part of the enormous, seemingly endless rollout of new glimpses of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," which is being released a mere 15 years after the Harry Potter film franchise (which is still pretty good, by the way) wrapped up and puts an enormous responsibility on the shoulders of the adult actors. What do I mean by that? Thallon is sort of off the hook here (Quirrell is a minor character in this property, all things considered, and I'll explain), but people like John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu are stepping into shoes filled by luminaries like Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and Alan Rickman, who originated the roles of Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape in the films. (Harris played Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore until his death in 2002, at which point Gambon took over.)

This all feels ... fraught, and, if I'm being honest, sort of weird. Not only has the entire Harry Potter franchise been plagued by creator Joanne "J.K." Rowling's intense bigotry towards the transgender community (and her financial commitments to hurting said community), but this TV reboot is also sort of answering a question that nobody asked. In any case, it's happening, so let's talk a bit more about Quirrell himself and his importance in this forthcoming season.