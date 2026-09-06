This Short-Lived NBC Series Could Have Been One Of The Best Sci-Fi Shows Of The 2020s

The 2021 NBC sci-fi series "Debris" was a classic post-"Lost" mystery-box-style show, but it had a more intriguing premise than most. Six months prior to the start of the series, a massive alien spacecraft exploded in Earth's orbit, and huge chunks of debris rained down on the planet. This alien spacecraft was made of materials heretofore unknown to humankind and seemingly possessed bizarre, magical, and psychic qualities that no one could quite understand. In the pilot episode, for instance, one of the show's leads accidentally psychically manifests the dead son of a local woman in Wichita. It's not until the dead son's mother faces her grief that the "ghost" vanishes. Why did the alien debris do that?

The main characters of "Debris" are members of an international clean-up task force who have been assigned to pick up all the alien chunks and return them to safe government storehouses. Jonathan Tucker plays Bryan, an agent from the CIA, while Riann Steele plays Finola, who hails from MI6. The wildcards of the series came in the form of Influx, an underground extremist group that is trying to collect debris chunks for their own nefarious purposes. The most visible member of Influx is a weirdo named Anson Ash, played by Scroobius Pip.

Although presented as a serialized mystery, "Debris" also benefitted from a semi-episodic "debris chunk of the week" structure that introduced a new mystery every episode. Bryan and Finola would find a new chunk, observe its eerie properties, and get a tiny piece of insight into the nature of the alien craft it came from. Sadly, "Debris" wasn't a ratings giant, so it was canceled after just one 13-episode season. The show was striking enough, however, to draw a cult following, and it could've gone on to become something truly special.