Silo Writer Hugh Howey Thinks The Apple TV Series Does One Thing Better Than The Books
Adaptations of widely-successful books can sometimes feel like a double-edged sword. On one hand, there are certain aspects of a story in its original, written form that simply can't be recreated (let alone surpassed) in any other medium. On the other hand, both TV and film have their own strengths with which even the best authors can't compete. But what side of that argument do you fall on "Silo," the Apple TV show based on Hugh Howey's acclaimed book series? Does the boundless imagination and lack of structural constraints put Howey's writing on top ... or is there something to be said for the impeccable casting, seemingly unlimited budget, and more streamlined approach of the TV series?
Forget what us fans have to say, it's nothing compared to what Howey thinks about the hit adaptation of his work. While created by Graham Yost, "Silo" counts Howey as an executive producer, suggesting a certain amount of approval regarding the directions that the series has taken over the years. As it turns out, Howey is extremely complimentary of Yost's efforts — to the point that he would actually put the adaptation over his own stories in one key area.
What's in a wardrobe? As it so happens, that's exactly what puts "Silo" ahead of the books, according to Howey. In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) following the second season, the novelist was directly asked about any improvements it made. He revealed:
"I think the wardrobe in the show is more interesting than in the books. Coveralls based on profession are very sci-fi tropey and served a purpose, but more interesting are things like [Common's character] Sims' leather jacket. How old is that thing? Why does it look so new? Does he polish it regularly? So many questions from one little detail."
Why Robert Sims' leather jacket raises all sorts of world-building questions on Silo
If you're going to adapt one of the most imaginative sci-fi stories ever written this century, you better get all those world-building details right. For "Silo," the fact that the surviving pockets of humanity have been confined to underground silos for hundreds of years for reasons largely unknown is bound to have an effect on how that society has evolved. This has taken the form of their rigidly-held beliefs about so-called "relics" (remnants and artifacts left over from the "before times" that have been rendered illegal) to how they bury their dead (in a ritual involving fruit trees) to the very concept of banishing the worst of the worst to go outside and "clean" (a death sentence and a warning to the rest of the survivors).
But the most subtle of all has to do with what these silo residents are able to wear on a daily basis. Without access to all the things on the surface we take for granted, wouldn't that necessarily impact the materials available to them? That's partly why the fact that Common's Robert Sims has been walking around in a fancy leather jacket raises so many questions. According to the novels, almost everyone in the silo wears standard-issue coveralls, with different colors indicating one's specific job. The very idea of characters like Sims making bold fashion choices – and being able to maintain such a clean-looking outfit in such a grungy setting — creeps awfully close to shattering immersion entirely. And don't even get us started on the logistics of raising livestock in order to make leather in the first place.
Luckily, this only makes the show even more interesting to Hugh Howey. "Silo" Season 3 is currently streaming on Apple TV.