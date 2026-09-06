Silo Writer Hugh Howey Thinks The Apple TV Series Does One Thing Better Than The Books

Adaptations of widely-successful books can sometimes feel like a double-edged sword. On one hand, there are certain aspects of a story in its original, written form that simply can't be recreated (let alone surpassed) in any other medium. On the other hand, both TV and film have their own strengths with which even the best authors can't compete. But what side of that argument do you fall on "Silo," the Apple TV show based on Hugh Howey's acclaimed book series? Does the boundless imagination and lack of structural constraints put Howey's writing on top ... or is there something to be said for the impeccable casting, seemingly unlimited budget, and more streamlined approach of the TV series?

Forget what us fans have to say, it's nothing compared to what Howey thinks about the hit adaptation of his work. While created by Graham Yost, "Silo" counts Howey as an executive producer, suggesting a certain amount of approval regarding the directions that the series has taken over the years. As it turns out, Howey is extremely complimentary of Yost's efforts — to the point that he would actually put the adaptation over his own stories in one key area.

What's in a wardrobe? As it so happens, that's exactly what puts "Silo" ahead of the books, according to Howey. In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) following the second season, the novelist was directly asked about any improvements it made. He revealed: