Furious Season 1 Ending Twist Explained: Why Alice Kills [SPOILER]

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Don't sneak into any mansions while blasting Rihanna's "We Found Love" if you haven't watched "Hart Island," the Season 1 finale of "Furious." Spoilers ahead!

I genuinely think that showrunner Liz Meriwether can do anything. If her name looks familiar, it's probably because you've seen it throughout the years, during the credits of shows as diverse and uniformly good as "New Girl," the Elizabeth Holmes drama "The Dropout," and Michelle Williams' tear-jerking tour-de-force "Dying for Sex." Now, Meriwether's first-ever crime drama "Furious" just wrapped up its debut season and I am comfortable saying that "Furious" is one of the best TV shows of the year, and it's thanks to Meriwether's sharp gut instincts as a comedy writer.

If you watched "Furious," you know that the first season finale, titled "Hart Island," spends most of its narrative at the Easton family mansion and watches as FBI agent Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) confronts multiple criminals. There's the most "obvious" one, serial killer and sex trafficking victim Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew), but Alice also comes face to face with the wealthy Jay Easton (Peter McRobbie), who's been assaulting girls for decades, and his enabling, equally evil daughter Emma Easton (Hope Davis). In a conversation with Roxana Hadidi for Vulture, Meriwether said this part of the finale, which sets up its ending and a second season, was incredibly tricky to structure. "I found myself as a comedy writer writing a four-page dialogue scene where a character was holding another character at gunpoint. I was like, How did I get here? This is so over the top," Meriwether told Hadidi.

Well, Meriwether made it work. So what's up with the twist ending of "Furious" Season 1, and what does it mean for Alice?