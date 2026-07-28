Why Danny Kelly From Hulu's Furious Looks So Familiar

The first three episodes of Hulu's new crime series "Furious" aired on July 27, 2026, and it's already getting a lot of attention. Emmy Rossum plays an FBI agent named Alice Black who is on the hunt for a serial killer who, unlike most killers in such stories, is a woman with a righteous cause. Lola Pettigrew plays Catherine, a murderer who poisons ultra-rich men with fentanyl. "Furious," curiously enough, is inspired by a largely forgotten 1987 Bob Rafelson feature film called "Black Widow." That film starred Debra Winger as the central cop character, and Theresa Russell as the serial killer. "Black Widow" was a modest hit, but few have any cultural memory of it. It's curious that Hulu should think to resurrect it in 2026.

"Furious" also stars Scoot McNairy as a character named Danny, Alice Black's friend and former partner in the NYPD. Many viewers might have had a "hey, it's that guy!" moment when looking at McNairy, while others smiled to themselves and muttered "Oh, cool. It's Scoot McNairy." The 48-year-old actor has been accruing credits at a pretty healthy rate since his first credited performances in the early 2000s. One might recall seeing him as a supporting character in the John Holmes biography "Wonderland" in 2003. He was also the goofy stoner in the lesbian spy comedy "D.E.B.S.," and a DJ in the kid-friendly adventure "Sleepover."

I first recall seeing him as the army jacket guy (credited only as "Army Jacket") in Terry Zwigoff's 2005 film "Art School Confidential." Something about his look had McNairy often playing stoners and beatniks. In 2005, he also turned up in episodes of "Six Feet Under" and "Close to Home." Since then, the actor has been busy.