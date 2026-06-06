5 Perfect Miniseries Streaming On Hulu

It's sort of magical (at least to me) when a successful limited series resists the temptation to churn out another season, especially if the first one performs well. We've seen this happen with "Big Little Lies" and "The White Lotus," just to name the few, and the results are ... decidedly mixed. I've got good news, though. Hulu has a bunch of very good original limited-run shows, and as of this writing, not a single entry on this list has gotten a follow-up season.

The likelihood of any of the shows we've chosen for this particular list continuing on is also, incidentally, wildly unlikely. Three out of five of these picks are based on books and two are based on real-life experiences that have very firm beginnings, middles, and ends. As much as I might love the characters in these shows and wish that I could spend more time with them, this is a good thing; These five miniseries get to stand on their own and stand the test of time.

So which shows did we pick for this list? Keep reading to find out. From a series based on a searing nonfiction novel to a woman's harrowing but fulfilling journey through illness to the story of a shocking murder in the heart of Texas, here are five limited series on Hulu that are well worth your time ... and perhaps even a weekend binge-watch.