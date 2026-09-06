Tom Cruise Transformed Into A Terrifying Villain In This Must-Watch Thriller On Prime Video

Tom Cruise isn't shy about playing the occasional jerk or antihero, but he'd never portrayed an icy, remorseless villain until he took on the role of Vincent in Michael Mann's "Collateral." Though he hadn't exactly been playing it safe since horrifying audiences as raging misogynist Frank T.J. Mackey in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia" (e.g. he wasn't exactly the most likable guy in Cameron Crowe's "Vanilla Sky"), watching his gray-haired hitman force Jamie Foxx's cab driver Max to drive him all over Los Angeles to knock off a series of targets was both unsettling and exhilarating. Cruise had weaponized his overpowering magnetism to pull us into the world of a stone-cold killer.

It's a coin flip between "Collateral" and "Rain Man" as to which film contains Cruise's finest performance. "Rain Man" has a fuller arc, with Charlie Babbitt going from self-involved collectibles dealer to loving brother, but, man, Cruise has never been more subtly charged than he is in "Collateral" (which is currently streaming on Prime Video). For most of the movie, Vincent is modulated; he's very much in control, and, thus, avoids histrionics. He's a professional's professional who's considered every eventuality. There's no bump in the road he can't steer through. But his cool arrogance winds up being his downfall, as he underestimates Max's intelligence.

Vincent was obviously a significant departure for Cruise, so it's good he had a meticulous crime film veteran in Mann to get him in the right mindset. Cruise never half-asses a performance, but it was crucial to have Mann give him little assignments so that he'd better understand the life of a contract killer.