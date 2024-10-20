Adam Sandler Almost Starred In One Of Tom Cruise's Best Movies

Some movies take circuitous routes to production. It all, as we like to say, starts on the page, and sometimes all you have on that page is a pitch — a basic idea centered on a killer hook. And that pitch can go through various permutations as different producers, writers, directors, and stars become attached and unattached. Take "Bad Boys" for instance. Long before Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer teamed up-and-coming filmmaker Michael Bay with the then unproven-at-the-box-office duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the project was intended to be a broad two-hander comedy starring "Saturday Night Live" veterans Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz. Hard to imagine a four-film-and-counting franchise blossoming out of that.

Something in the same vein almost happened with Michael Mann's "Collateral." The moody Los Angeles thriller starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx is considered by many to be one of the director's finest films (I think it's brilliant until succumbs to convention at the outset of the third act), but it began life as a comedic New York City thriller starring a very different kind of funnyman as the cab driver. For that matter, the assassin was cut from a pretty different cloth as well.

In the early 2000s, Stuart Beattie's screenplay was titled "The Lost Domino," and it attracted the interest of Russell Crowe, who brought the script to his "The Insider" director. At the time, the cab driver was written to be Jewish, which, with Crowe at the peak of his mainstream popularity, seemed like a perfect fit for Adam Sandler. Crowe and Sandler in a big-budget action-comedy? The commercial potential was through the roof.

But what if, instead of Crowe, you paired Cruise with Sandler? This was on the table! Why didn't it happen?