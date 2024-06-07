Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Ending Explained: Grill Skills

This article contains major spoilers for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

What does it mean to be a Bad Boy? That's the unasked question lingering over the "Bad Boys" franchise, but the question as well as the answer isn't as clear cut as it appears. After all, the title could be ironic, especially when Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz were originally slated to star in the first film. By the time the project morphed into Michael Bay's first feature starring then-TV sitcom stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the title became a mission statement, where the film was going to (and eventually did) prove that these funnymen could be genuinely badass.

After "Bad Boys II," 2020's "Bad Boys For Life" appeared to be a swan song for Detectives Mike Lowry (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they faced the ravages of age as well as their checkered pasts, eventually proving their worth and their dedication to each other. Yet a post-credits scene featuring Mike visiting his estranged son Armando (Jacob Scipio) in jail to offer him redemption after being manipulated by his vengeful mother into (among other things) assassinating Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano), he promised some "Fast Saga"-style soap action shenanigans on the horizon.

Four years later, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is making good on that promise, yet it isn't going after increasingly ridiculous heights (after the Bayhem of "Bad Boys II," there's not much higher to go!) but is instead delving deeper into the characters of Mike, Marcus, and their growing ensemble of extended family members both on and off the Miami PD. Rather than position these characters as untouchable superheroes, "Ride or Die" reminds us that Mike and Marcus are utterly human at their core, thus making their feats of heroism that much bigger and badder.