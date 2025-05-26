Vanilla Sky Ending Explained

The 1990s was a time of optimism and opportunity, but Gen-Xers also had a lot on their minds. This was reflected in the cinema of the decade as we pondered our love lives ("Reality Bites," "Before Sunrise"), our approach to work ("Clerks," "Office Space"), and the way we partied ("Swingers," "Human Traffic"). Things got extra angsty around the turn of the century with concerns about the future and our relationship with technology that seemed like science fiction a decade or so earlier. Two movies bookending the end of the 20th century, in particular, brought all this together: "The Matrix" and "Vanilla Sky." While they look vastly different on the surface, both films asked the same question: Would you rather stay tucked inside a blissfully ignorant dream world or wake up and face real life head-on?

"Vanilla Sky" was Cameron Crowe's next film after "Almost Famous," and it feels very much a '90s movie despite its release date in December 2001. Perhaps seeking course-correction after the commercial failure of his classic rock coming-of-age tale, Crowe re-teamed with Tom Cruise, his Oscar-nominated "Jerry Maguire" star. This period was Cruise at the height of his powers, a global superstar reinventing himself as a serious actor by working with acclaimed filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick ("Eyes Wide Shut") and Paul Thomas Anderson ("Magnolia") while still turning out massive Hollywood blockbusters such as "Mission: Impossible II." The actor's next passion project was remaking Alejandro Amenábar's Spanish hit "Open Your Eyes" ("Abre los ojos"), of which Cruise sought the rights after going wild for it at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival.

The central role of a narcissistic playboy on a dreamlike journey of self-discovery was well-suited to Cruise, who is always at his best when hinting at darker moods and insecurities behind that moonbeam smile. He was joined by a stellar cast that included Penélope Cruz, reprising her part from the original; Cameron Diaz as a spurned lover; Kurt Russell as a fatherly psychologist; and Jason Lee in one of his top best-friend turns. "Vanilla Sky" is a movie of two halves: a slick and engaging first hour followed by a twisty and confusing second where Crowe loses focus and fumbles the big reveal. The situation is muddled further by the existence of an alternate ending that makes things much clearer. Let's take a look at both versions and see what it all means.