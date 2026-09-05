Braveheart's Forgotten 'Sequel' Is Streaming For Free

Film history is littered with unauthorized movie sequels. For example, John Howley's 1989 animated film "Happily Ever After" was conceived as an unofficial "Snow White" sequel until Disney forced it to change its title. Heck, no less a classic than "Lawrence of Arabia" got the informal sequel treatment with the release of Christopher Menaul's "A Dangerous Man: Lawrence After Arabia," a 1990 TV movie starring none other than Ralph Fiennes.

I share all of this to reveal that some of your favorite movies likely have sequels, often unauthorized, elsewhere in the world. Case in point: Did you know that Mel Gibson's 1995 Best Picture Oscar winner "Braveheart" also has a follow-up? And, in this case, it's more legit than "Happily Ever After" in that it includes an actor who appeared in Gibson's period piece and follows the same historical timeline. As it so happens, Australian director Richard Gray helmed "Robert the Bruce," a 2019 movie that follows the post-"Braveheart" adventures of the titular Robert, as depicted by Angus Macfadyen. The actor, as some may recall, portrayed a younger Robert the Bruce in Gibson's flick, so Gray's picture more or less counts as a sequel.

Gibson's film primarily focuses on the Scottish warrior William Wallace (as played by Gibson), with "Braveheart" serving as a wholly historically inaccurate but narratively satisfying dramatization of Wallace's rebellion against the British crown. Wallace is executed in 1305 in the movie, at which point "Braveheart" flashes forward to 1314. There, Robert finishes Wallace's quest for Scottish freedom. The "Robert the Bruce" film, in turn, bridges the gap between Wallace's execution and the events glimpsed in the epilogue of "Braveheart." You can currently stream it for free on Pluto and see for yourself.