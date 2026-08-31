Stephen King's List Of Favorite Horror Movies Is Filled With Must-Watch Classics

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Horror master Stephen King isn't just interested in literature, he's also a noted movie buff. In 2025, in a post on Twitter/X, he shared a list of his all-time favorite movies, ranging from classics like "Jaws" and "Casablanca" to some more obscure picks. In particular, King loves William Friedkin's sweaty, underrated jungle crime thriller "Sorcerer." King fans may be surprised byt he lack of horror on that list, which mostly includes classic crime thrillers. Even "Jaws," the one horror movie on the list, is just as much an adventure movie.

Does the most famous horror novelist alive have something against scary movies? Not at all. In an August 2026 post on Threads, King participated in a "five horror movies to get to know me" challenge. His answers, in order, were:

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." John Carpenter's "The Thing." "THEM!" "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956). "Gremlins."

In 2017, Indiewire compiled a list of over 50 horror movies King has praised as favorites through the years (including some adaptations of his own work, like Brian De Palma's explosive take on King's first novel, "Carrie"). Both this longer list and King's own more concise one underline the same point: He's got good taste in horror movies.