Denzel Washington Was Tormented By Bill Paxton In This Forgotten Comic Book Movie

Baltasar Kormákur's 2013 crime comedy "2 Guns," based on the comic book series by Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco, was a hit when it was first released, but it has since slipped from the collective consciousness like so much August-released dross. It was certainly the highest-profile release of its opening weekend, only threatened by films like the Lindsay Lohan bomb "The Canyons," and the teen romance "The Spectacular Now." Of course, the previous Friday, audiences flocked to the "X-Men" sequel "The Wolverine," so it's possible that "2 Guns" opened in the shadow of a more popular comic book movie.

"2 Guns" is a relaxed, kooky affair that stars Denzel Washington as DEA Special Agent Robert "Bobby Beans" Trench, a hipster cop in a trilby, and Mark Wahlberg as U.S. Navy Special Operations Petty Officer 1st Class Michael "Stig" Stigman, a guy who behaves a lot like Mark Wahlberg in real life. Neither of them knows this, but they are both deep undercover, posing as criminals, and trying to take down the drug empire of Manny "Papi" Greco (Edward James Olmos).

The plot is more complicated than is really worth covering, but Bobby Beans and Stig, still posing as criminals, resolve to rob the bank containing Papi's cash, hoping to net $3 million and zing Papi for tax evasion. The complications arise when they find that Papi has $43 million, not just three. Through a series of double-crosses and other machinations, the two will end up working together.

To add to the kookiness of the proceedings, the late, great Bill Paxton plays Earl, a man whose role in the story is kept vague for the first act. It's eventually revealed that Earl is a rogue CIA agent, and that they also have a thumb on Papi's scale.