Catherine Zeta-Jones Made Her Debut In A Fantasy Movie That's Impossible To Stream

In 1990, a young Catherine Zeta-Jones landed her first film role in the fantasy "Les 1001 Nuits." Unfortunately, it wasn't exactly the grand debut she'd likely hoped for. A play on the Arabic folklore collection "One Thousand and One Nights," the movie didn't make it to many theaters outside its native France, and wasn't even a hit there. "Les 1001" Nuits also wasn't given the chance to become a cult classic in the years after its release, and has all but disappeared today.

Having established an enviable career in Hollywood, Zeta-Jones is busy playing Morticia in Netflix and Tim Burton's "Wednesday." But back in the late '80s, though she'd appeared in several stage productions, she was yet to be seen on-screen in any capacity. French director Philippe de Broca — known for 1964's "That Man from Rio" ("L'Homme de Rio") and 1997's "On Guard" ("Le Bossu") — changed all that when he cast the Welsh actor as Sheherazade in his film "Les 1001 Nuits."

The movie is a satirical take on the source material, focusing not on Sheherazade's fantastical stories but on her own struggle to escape from her murderous husband. Set in Arabia, "Les 1001 Nuits" sees Zeta-Jones' character marry a King (Thierry Lhermitte) with a proclivity for marrying young women, consummating the relationship, and having them killed. Scheherazade, however, is having none of it, and decides the best way to avoid a quick death is to regale her new husband with elaborate stories every night. When she runs out of ideas, however, she seeks help from one of her own creations, the Genie of the Lamp (Gérard Jugnot). It's all very strange, really.