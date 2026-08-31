Christopher Walken Starred In One Of Disney's Most Infamous Box Office Bombs

I shan't fault the animatronic technicians for doing the job handed to them. The bears themselves are complex robotic achievements. It's their design that is creepy. The bears look like updated versions of the cartoonish animatronics from the theme parks, lending them a bizarre, lumbering inauthenticity. It might have been the bears that kept audiences away.

One cannot fault the cast either, as everyone is committed. As the bears' voices, one has classy actors like Haley Joel Osment, Diedrich Bader, Candy Ford, and James Gammon bringing their all. When the bears sing, they are voiced by the likes of E.G. Daily, Bonnie Raitt, John Hiatt, and Don Henley. And so far as live-action actors go, it's always a delight to see stalwart supporting players like M.C. Gainey and Stephen Tobolowsky getting work. There are plenty of musical cameos to keep one's eyes sharp, too. Look out for Elton John, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, Brian Setzer, and Xzibit.

Most devoted of all, though, is Christopher Walken as Reed Thinmple, who aims to repossess the failing Country Bear Hall — the venue where the Country Bears used to perform in their heyday — and demolish it. The plot of "The Country Bears" involves hosting a benefit concert to save the Hall. Thimple, meanwhile, gleefully dreams of its destruction, and there is a very, very amusing scene in the film where he repeatedly crushes a series of Bear Hall models in his office, cackling and mock-whining in the bears' voices. Walken is in full Walken mode for "The Country Bears," giving a peculiar, off-balance performance as funny as anything he has done before.