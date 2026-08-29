You Can Now Stream The Biggest Box Office Flop Of All Time On Hulu

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been a whole lot of infamous box office flops throughout cinema history. Many of them have developed a reputation, such as Disney's "John Carter" (a box office bomb we can learn a lot from). We could also cite "The Lone Ranger" or even this year's "Supergirl." But none of them can match "Desert Warrior," a movie that's made very little impact, yet, on a pure dollars and cents basis, is unquestionably the biggest flop of all time. Now, those who missed it in theaters have the chance to stream it on Hulu.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, "Desert Warrior" quietly went and became the biggest box office flop of all time earlier this year. Released in theaters back in April with virtually no fanfare, the $150 million budgeted epic brought in less than $1 million at the global box office. Not on opening weekend. Not domestically. Entirely. That's it. In terms of return on investment, no other oft-cited gigantic bomb even comes close. This is as bad as it gets. That's to say nothing of the quality of the movie, it's more just a comment on its sheer commercial ineptitude.

With a cast that includes the likes of Anthony Mackie ("Captain America: Brave New World") and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley ("Iron Man 3"), "Desert Warrior" was meant to help kickstart the Saudi film industry. Instead, it wound up becoming a historic disaster that most people haven't even heard of. It's a monumentally strange situation, but that very well makes it worth checking out. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows: