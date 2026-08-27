One Of Peter Cullen's Final Performances Is In This Beloved Superhero Show

On August 26, 2026, voice actor Peter Cullen passed away at the age of 85. Cullen was perhaps best-known for voicing Eeyore in several iterations of Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" cartoons, and as the voice of Optimus Prime, the heroic robotic leader of the Autobots on the 1984 TV series "The Transformers." Cullen continued to play Optimus Prime for many years, most recently in the live-action 2023 film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." His deep, authoritative voice is well-known to generations of kids, and his passing is a tragedy in the voice acting world.

Cullen's career, of course, extended far beyond Eeyore and Optimus Prime. Throughout the 1980s, Cullen racked up an enormous volume of credits, playing additional voices on "The Smurfs," the Incredible Hulk on "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," Mario in "Saturday Supercade," the evil K.A.R.R. on "Knight Rider," and Airborne on "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero." He was in "Muppet Babies," "Ghostbusters," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and dozens of others. Kids heard his voice everywhere.

Cullen's final TV credit was playing Thaedus, another wise yet troubled leader in the vein of Optimus Prime, on the hit superhero animated series "Invincible." He appeared in seven episodes of the show, including "Don't Leave Me Hanging Here," which aired in April 2026.