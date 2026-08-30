The Best Star Trek Books Ever Should Have Been Adapted Into A TV Series

The 1990s were a great time to be a Trekkie. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was riding high in 1993 when "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted, and the two shows ran concurrently for a spell. "Next Generation" had its seventh season finale in May of 1994 before moving to the big screen with "Star Trek: Generations" the following November. In January of 1995, "Star Trek: Voyager" premiered, and in 1996 and 1998, there were two more "Next Generation"-based movies. "Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager" ran for a crackerjack seven seasons apiece, leaving the air in 1999 and 2001, respectively. The air was thick with Trek, and the possibilities seemed endless.

In the middle of all this, in 1997, there was even a "Star Trek" spinoff that few people — other than the staunchest of Trekkies — really took notice of. The legendary Marvel comic book author and widely celebrated "Star Trek" tie-in novelist Peter David invented an entirely new "Star Trek" ship, stocked it with its own raft of characters, and sent it on its own continuing mission, all to be experienced in a long-running series of books called "Star Trek: New Frontier."

The premise of "New Frontier" was so strong, and the "cast" so impressive, it could have easily made for an actual televised spinoff. It bore a lot of similarities to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," in that it was about the shaky reconstruction of a fallen world, but placed its central Starfleet vessel, the USS Excalibur, into a largely unexplored region of space, borrowing some of its premise from "Voyager" as well. The first four novels in the "New Frontier" series serve as an ersatz "pilot episode" for the series, and Peter David established a rich world full of new stories.