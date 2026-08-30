The Winds Of Winter Can Fix The Game Of Thrones Ending With One Thing: Dinosaurs

It is not controversial to say that the ending to "Game of Thrones" could have been better. It continues to be argued about and discussed as a deeply disappointing conclusion. Even the cast was unhappy with it, with one notable exception. Having eight seasons of television lead up to a rushed final season with huge twists and reveals that came out of nowhere tarnished everything that came before — and is also creating huge problems for prequels like "House of the Dragon."

Granted, it's possible many of the issues in the show won't be present in the books, if author George R. R. Martin ever gets around to actually writing them. In particular, there is a single detail already present in Martin's world that could fix the entire "Game of Thrones" ending if he focuses on it in "Winds of Winter" — dinosaurs.

That's right. Dinosaurs. Canonically, the world of "Game of Thrones" has living, breathing dinosaurs living at the same time as all the other characters from that series.

This information comes from "The World of Ice and Fire," written by Martin alongside Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson. That book offers many details about the larger history of Martin's world, including areas of the world we haven't seen in the shows or even the books. Among them is a section about the distant continent Sothoryos, located south of Essos (where Daenerys is). It is large and covered in jungles, plague-ridden and mostly unexplored. It's Martin's answer to the Amazon.

It is also home to "walking lizards" or "tattooed lizards," big reptiles said to "stalk the jungles, running down their prey and ripping them apart with the long curved claws on their powerful hind legs." Sounds familiar? Because Martin is just describing the velociraptors from "Jurassic Park" here.