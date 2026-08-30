Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Starred In An Important '60s Movie Worth Revisiting

Phil Karlson's 1968 film "The Wrecking Crew" was the fourth and final Matt Helm movie. It was preceded by "The Silencers" (1966), "Murderers' Row" (also 1966), and "The Ambushers" (1967). The original Matt Helm spy novels by author Donald Hamilton were notoriously gritty and violent, and the Matt Helm character was a stern, jaded, uncaring spy who always got the job done. In the movies, Matt Helm was played by Dean Martin, and the stories were adapted into goofy, campy, sexy comedy romps. Although very different from the source material, the Matt Helm movies are a blast to watch, and it's hard not to giggle at Martin's antics and be dazzled by his unbearably attractive co-stars.

"The Wrecking Crew" spoofed the sexed-up elements of James Bond movies by putting the irascible, drunken Matt Helm in the company of a long string of beautiful women. He is first paired with a clumsy Danish tour guide named Freya (Sharon Tate) as he aims to take down an evil billionaire, Count Contini (Nigel Green). Along the way, Matt faces off against two of the Count's minions, played by Elke Sommer and Nancy Kwan. He also needs to get some information on the Count from one of his ex-girlfriends, Lola, played by Tina Louise, fresh off "Gilligan's Island." The previews for "The Wrecking Crew" sold the movie pretty much on just how gorgeous the four lead actresses were.

"The Wrecking Crew" is well-known to fans of 1960s comedies, but it's also significant for several other reasons. For one, it featured the cinema debut of a young Chuck Norris. For another, Bruce Lee worked on the movie as a "karate advisor." And lastly, it was the final film of Sharon Tate before her tragic death in 1969.