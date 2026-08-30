This Short-Lived '60s Western Series Starred One Of Hollywood's Busiest Actors

You likely haven't heard of "Cimarron Strip," and that's just fine. "Cimarron Strip" was a short-lived Western series that aired on CBS for 23 episodes in 1967 and 1968. Unlike most shows of the day, it was a 90-minute program that followed the struggles of Marshal Jim Crown (Stuart Whitman), who has been placed in quite an awkward position. "Cimarron Strip" takes place in 1880 on a contested strip of land between the then-border of Kansas and the First Nations people's land. The local Kansan settlers are waiting for the government to grant them title to their land, and Jim Crown has arrived to tell them that Washington won't do that and that their leases have all been revoked.

Naturally, this sparks a wave of violent resentment from the local cattlemen, and Jim Crown finds he is the only marshal in town, and that the army has abandoned him. Historically, the strip of land in question would eventually become the Oklahoma panhandle, and was notoriously ungoverned for about a decade. "Cimarron Strip" was wise to set a series in this place and time.

The show's cast was rounded out by Jill Downsend, who plays a young woman named Ducley who arrives on the Cimarron Strip to learn that her father has died, and meets her father's old business partner, a Scot named MacGregor, who let their inn go to pot. The show also included the ambitious Francis Wilde (Randy Boone), an aspiring reporter and photographer.

Although "Cimarron Strip" was short-lived, it was but a drop in the bucket for Stuart Whitman, who has hundreds of credits to his name. He worked constantly from his first screen credit in 1951 through his retirement in 2000.