Gilligan's Island Star Jim Backus Co-Wrote A Movie Featuring One Of The Best Horror Actors Ever

Fans of Hollywood camp are likely familiar with the bizarre, terrible 1971 TV special "Mooch Goes to Hollywood." The film was directed by prolific character actor Richard Erdman, who appeared in films like "Stalag 17" and "Francis in the Navy," but who only directed a few times, including two episodes of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and the movie "The Brothers O'Toole." "Mooch Goes to Hollywood" seemed to be made as a last-ditch effort to get work for some famous Hollywood legends after their careers had kind of hit the skids. Comedy legend Jim Backus co-wrote the screenplay to "Mooch Goes to Hollywood" with Jerry Devine, and he also appears in the film as himself. Indeed, all of the Hollywood legends play themselves in this movie.

The film is a literal shaggy dog story, following a dog named Mooch (Higgins from "Benji" and "Petticoat Junction") who aims to become a famous animal performer in movies. Mooch speaks in her own head, with a voice provided by Lynne Lipton, but many of her antics are narrated by Zsa Zsa Gabor, whom she meets on her first day in Tinselstown and receives advice from. The film is meant to be light, funny, and amusing to little, little kids. Which is bizarre, because little kids wouldn't recognize actors like Zsa Zsa Gabor, Jim Backus, James Darren, Phyllis Diller, Jill St. John, and, most startling, horror legend Vincent Price.

Price's role comes near the beginning of the film, when Mooch sees him exiting the Brown Derby. She jumps into his car, and Price is delighted to have a heckin' good pupper in the front seat with him. He drives around Beverly Hills for a bit before taking Mooch to the vet. It is there that they will part ways.