This '80s Comedy-Drama Movie With Dolly Parton Still Holds Up Today

The incredible Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, and the world lost one of its best people, period. She was 80 years old. In addition to being a talented musician, actress, and performer, Parton was also a theme park mogul, a hard-working philanthropist who donated books to kids, a queer icon who stood up for LGBTQ+ rights, and a famously generous donor who donated her own money to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine. She was nominated for two Oscars, and won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2025. She also won 11 Grammys and ... look, listing all of Dolly's accomplishments is a fool's errand. One might be able to trace all of her measurable achievements, but she will more so be remembered for her good heart, her eternally positive attitude, and her love of the world. To repeat, she was one of the best people.

When it comes to feature films, Parton didn't do as much acting as you might think, having only accrued 10 credits, not including cameo roles. Most of her movies, however, are highly celebrated, with her 1980 debut, "9 to 5," still being watched at repertory theaters to this day. Her singing performance in 1982's "The Best Little Wh*rehouse in Texas" is one for the ages, and, well, "Rhinestone" is hardly celebrated, but she offered a strange balance to her co-star Sylvester Stallone.

Everyone took notice, however, in 1989 when Parton joined the ensemble for Herbert Ross' ultra-hit "Steel Magnolias," based on the play by Robert Harling. In "Steel Magnolias," Parton played Truvy, a talkative hairdresser in northwest Louisiana who serves as the town gossip. She starred opposite an Oscar-nominated Julia Roberts (whom the director mistreated), Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, and Olympia Dukakis. No Southern woman hasn't seen "Steel Magnolias."