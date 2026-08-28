Silo Season 3, Episode 9 Changed Everything We Knew About The Pact

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 9, "Farewell."

Well, that's one way to resolve most of the show's mysteries. So far, one of the biggest joys of watching Apple TV's excellent and underrated sci-fi show "Silo" was how it presented mysteries without getting too caught up in its own mystery box. The show does a great job of feeding enough hints or straight answers to the audience while also presenting a compelling character drama that becomes more engaging to watch than even the coolest mystery.

This is particularly true in Season 3, which has taken a page out of "Lost" and split its timeline in two, exploring the present day with the many problems of Silo 18 and also flashbacks showing how the silos were built and their true purpose. But as thrilling as getting these answers is, it's the story of Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) desperately trying to find out what happened to his sister Charlotte during a military operation that makes the flashbacks worth watching.

The flashback storyline reaches a climax in this week's episode. We get not only what appears to be the moment the world ended and the era of the silo started, but some huge reveals about why the silos suck. Particularly, Episode 9 changes everything we know about the fundamental set of rules that govern the silos, known as The Pact. Wwe knew The Pact is quite suspicious since it restricts technology and knowledge of the past, but so far that felt like some nefarious method of control. Now? The Pact takes on a much more real layer of terrifying and absurdity, because we learn it was actually written by AI.