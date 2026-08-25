This Kirk Douglas '80s Sci-Fi War Movie Is A Perfect Watch For Alternate History Fans

Don Taylor's 1980 thriller "The Final Countdown" has something for World War II rivet-counters as well as sci-fi fans. The film follows a state-of-the-art nuclear-powered aircraft carrier called the USS Nimitz as it encounters a bizarre energy portal in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and is sucked back in time to December 6, 1941, i.e. the day before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor took place. The crew of the Nimitz, perhaps without thinking clearly, rescues a ship being attacked by Japanese Zeros and almost instantly recognizes that they might have already changed the course of history. Someone needs to talk to the Nimitz crew about causality.

"The Final Countdown" was a mid-budget thriller with a B-movie sensibility and an impressive cast. Lloyd Kaufman, the co-founder of Troma (the folks behind "Toxic Avenger"), produced the movie and has a cameo appearance. The film's star, Kirk Douglas, was also a producer, and he plays Captain Yelland, the commanding officer of the Nimitz. He's joined by Martin Sheen as a civilian observer on the Nimitz named Lasky, while Charles Durning plays a 1941-era senator named Samuel Chapman and Katharine Ross portrays the senator's aide. Finally, James Farentino plays a naval commander on the Nimitz named Owens, and he just happens to be a WWII history buff, which is a handy character to have in a time travel story.

The premise of "The Final Countdown" is a fun "what-if" fantasy for WWII nerds. Could the attack on Pearl Harbor have been repelled if the United States had just one 1980-era aircraft carrier? The movie then dramatizes how that scenario might have played out. The central drama of the film arises when Captain Yelland refuses to warn anybody about the attack, being concerned with retaining the history that he knows.