This 2000s Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Ray Bradbury Short Story Was A Major Box Office Flop

Ray Bradbury's 1952 short story "A Sound of Thunder" is perhaps one of the most influential time-travel tales to have been written since H.G. Wells' "The Time Machine" (a classic sci-fi book still awaiting a great movie adaptation). It deals with long-term causality in a way that sci-fi fans now recognize as the genre's baseline. Bradbury's original story is set in a version of 2055 where time travel is not only real but also commercially available to tourists. Its protagonist, Eckels, is a big game hunter who wants to travel back in time to the Mesozoic era and hunt a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Luckily, there are safeguards in place to make this sort of activity safe and viable. For one, those traveling to the Mesozoic have to stay on a special path and are only allowed to shoot animals that have been determined to die of natural causes soon. When Eckels sees the T-rex, however, he panics and runs, hastily stepping off the path and crushing a butterfly. Hence, when he returns to 2055, a dictator has inexplicably won the latest U.S. presidential election. The titular "sound of thunder" is a gunshot heard right at the end of the story, implying that Eckels — as he sobs in regret — has been shot by his tour guide.

"A Sound of Thunder" has been adapted to different mediums over the years, including as a notable NPR radio show and an episode of the TV series "Ray Bradbury Theater" in the 1980s. Eventually, in 2005, it was adapted by director Peter Hyams into an $80 million film starring Ed Burns, Catherine McCormack, and Ben Kingsley. The movie was savaged by critics, though, and bombed heartily at the box office.