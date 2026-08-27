Quentin Dupieux's bizarre 2022 film "Smoking Causes Coughing" might be the best superhero movie of the 2020s, and I include "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in that statement. ("Smoking Causes Coughing" has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Brand New Day" only has a 90%.) "Smoking Causes Coughing" tells the story of the Tobacco Force, a quintet of French superheroes who, each named after a cigarette chemical, use the power of smoking to defeat evil. The team consists of Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra). They are joined by their robot Norbert (Ferdinand Canaud), and they are given orders by their boss, Chief Didier (voiced by Alain Chabat), a nasty-looking rat puppet who also just happens to be a sexually irresistible dynamo.

"Smoking Causes Coughing" begins, as many superhero flicks do, with an action sequence to get the audience in the mood for the mayhem to come. The action, however, is of the low-rent, early-'80s tokusatsu variety, and the fight is against a rubbery turtle monster called Tortusse. They defeat Tortusse by giving him cancer, which inexplicably causes him to explode. After the opening fight, the members of the Tobacco Force turn to a nearby family who had been watching and remind them that cigarettes are a force for good in the world. But don't start smoking. It's a nasty habit.

Instead of charging off into a mission of action and international intrigue, the Tobacco Force are ordered to take a break. They are forced to a lakeside trailer to reconnoiter and wait for further instructions. While waiting around, the members of the Tobacco Force decide to tell each other stories. It's here that the movie starts to get really bizarre.