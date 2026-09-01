5 Scariest Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of powerful characters – the mightiest possible heroes, and villains so dominant, it can take two whole movies and a mountain of characters to defeat them.

Across two decades and dozens of movies and TV shows, the MCU has changed superhero adaptations and blockbusters themselves, both how they are made and how audiences watch them. Not all of it has been good — take the many issues VFX artists have with Marvel, for instance — but there is no denying just how hugely entertaining it's been to follow along for 18 years as this universe grows and grows.

In that time, Marvel has delivered plenty of superhero stories and introduced tons of heroes and villains. In the beginning, it was recurring joke among fans how bad the Marvel villains were, but with time, the MCU started improving its antagonists to the point where they are now among the most popular characters in the entire franchise.

With the Multiverse Saga about to come to an end, it's time we look back at some of the most memorable villains the MCU had to offer. But to be clear, this is not a list of the best MCU villains (if it was, Killmonger would be near the top), or a list of the strongest MCU villains (if it was, Thanos would be included). Instead, this is a list of the scariest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the characters that spook us and give us chills. Even if these villains don't have the ability to destroy the world, they can destroy our dreams and haunt our nightmares.