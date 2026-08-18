LEGO's Big, New Batman Returns Batmobile Set Transforms Into The Batmissile

Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" brought the Dark Knight to the big screen in a way that cemented the superhero's legacy in cinema (and sparked a legal battle at Warner Bros.). So, 1992's "Batman Returns" had to take things to the next level when Burton's follow-up ushered in an era of sequels at the box office. That's why Batman (Michael Keaton) has to contend with two villains in that film in the forms of The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), with the actors behind the rogues delivering performances that are among the best in their career. But Batman also had to step up his game too, which is why the trusty Batmobile was given a cool new design in the superhero sequel.

In "Batman Returns," Batman is forced to outrun the police when The Penguin takes remote control over the Batmobile, making the hero look like a villain creating chaos through Gotham City. When Batman finally regains control of the vehicle, he evades the law by transforming the Batmobile into the Batmissile, allowing him to escape down an alley far too narrow for police cars.

LEGO

Now, LEGO is giving the "Batman Returns" Batmobile a glorious building brick set, and it's a big one. Clocking in at 2,269 pieces, this LEGO Batmobile is 17 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 4 inches tall, and it fully transforms into the Batmissile form of the Caped Crusader's signature ride. Take a closer look below!