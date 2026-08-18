LEGO's Big, New Batman Returns Batmobile Set Transforms Into The Batmissile
Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" brought the Dark Knight to the big screen in a way that cemented the superhero's legacy in cinema (and sparked a legal battle at Warner Bros.). So, 1992's "Batman Returns" had to take things to the next level when Burton's follow-up ushered in an era of sequels at the box office. That's why Batman (Michael Keaton) has to contend with two villains in that film in the forms of The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), with the actors behind the rogues delivering performances that are among the best in their career. But Batman also had to step up his game too, which is why the trusty Batmobile was given a cool new design in the superhero sequel.
In "Batman Returns," Batman is forced to outrun the police when The Penguin takes remote control over the Batmobile, making the hero look like a villain creating chaos through Gotham City. When Batman finally regains control of the vehicle, he evades the law by transforming the Batmobile into the Batmissile, allowing him to escape down an alley far too narrow for police cars.
Now, LEGO is giving the "Batman Returns" Batmobile a glorious building brick set, and it's a big one. Clocking in at 2,269 pieces, this LEGO Batmobile is 17 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 4 inches tall, and it fully transforms into the Batmissile form of the Caped Crusader's signature ride. Take a closer look below!
The LEGO Batman Returns Batmobile
LEGO has teased several hidden details within the build itself, but the only one that's specifically mentioned in the press release is the inclusion of The Penguin's device that allows him to take control of the Batmobile. But LEGO likes to sneak in hidden pieces and Easter eggs for fans, so we'll just have to wait and see what is hiding in the build.
The Batmobile transforms with the assistance of a button that activates "an innovative lift-arm mechanism" that allows the opening of the outer vehicle to reveal the Batmissile inside. Fans will be able to show off the set in both modes on their shelf.
But that's not all, because this "Batman Returns" Batmobile LEGO set additionally comes with a Batman minifigure that includes a specially designed cowl, which is one of three new LEGO elements created specifically for this set. There's also an exclusive Batman Minifigure with a newly moulded cape, which can be displayed on a little figure stand.
For those who missed out on the previous Batmobile build from the 1989 movie, and maybe want something bigger than the smaller Batmobile vehicle set, this looks like a worthy successor, especially with the Batmissile transformation.
The LEGO "Batman Returns" Batmobile costs $229.99, and it will be available starting on September 4, 2026.