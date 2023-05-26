Cool Stuff: New Batman 1989 LEGO Sets Piece Together The Dark Knight's Batmobile And Batwing

First up, we have the Batmobile, which is surely a vehicle playset that LEGO fans have been wanting to get their hands on ever since it was included as a bonus item alongside the Ultimate Collector Series version of Batman's iconic car. If you're into the little details, you'll want to know that this version of the Batmobile is a bit different from the one that's included with the "Batman Returns" Batcave LEGO set.

In this new version, the original hubcaps with the rounded accents are included, and the airflow vents on the side of the car have a different shape. Plus, there are no guns that pop up on the side of the cockpit. So LEGO did their homework and made sure this was more accurate to the original "Batman" movie, and not just a re-release of the same vehicle in the Batcave set.

LEGO

Along with the Batmobile, you'll get minifigures of Batman and Joker, as well as Batarang and grapnel gun accessories, and a little pair of handcuffs for apprehending the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Batmobile Batman vs. The Joker Chase LEGO set is available to pre-order now for $47.99, and it will ship on August 1, 2023.