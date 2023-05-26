Cool Stuff: New Batman 1989 LEGO Sets Piece Together The Dark Knight's Batmobile And Batwing
LEGO already unveiled a massive playset inspired by the Batcave from Tim Burton's sequel "Batman Returns" — but not everyone has the guacamole in their wallet to avoid such an expensive building brick collectible. Thankfully, if you're looking to get your hands on some of Batman's wonderful toys, as Jack Nicholson's Joker so memorably referred to them, LEGO has you covered with a couple more affordable options.
In August, you'll be able to buy two sets inspired by 1989's "Batman" movie, with each providing one of the Caped Crusader's signature vehicles. For the first time ever, the Batmobile will be getting an individual release (after previously being offered as part of other set purchases). But that's not all, because you can also take to the skies with another set that builds the soaring Batwing. Check them out below!
'I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me'
First up, we have the Batmobile, which is surely a vehicle playset that LEGO fans have been wanting to get their hands on ever since it was included as a bonus item alongside the Ultimate Collector Series version of Batman's iconic car. If you're into the little details, you'll want to know that this version of the Batmobile is a bit different from the one that's included with the "Batman Returns" Batcave LEGO set.
In this new version, the original hubcaps with the rounded accents are included, and the airflow vents on the side of the car have a different shape. Plus, there are no guns that pop up on the side of the cockpit. So LEGO did their homework and made sure this was more accurate to the original "Batman" movie, and not just a re-release of the same vehicle in the Batcave set.
Along with the Batmobile, you'll get minifigures of Batman and Joker, as well as Batarang and grapnel gun accessories, and a little pair of handcuffs for apprehending the Clown Prince of Crime.
The Batmobile Batman vs. The Joker Chase LEGO set is available to pre-order now for $47.99, and it will ship on August 1, 2023.
'You wanna get nuts? C'mon, let's get nuts'
When Joker launches a deadly parade in Gotham City, the best way for Batman to dispatch with a bundle of toxic balloons is by dragging them high up into the air — thanks to his trusty Batwing. Though you won't be able to build the creepy balloons blasting gas, you will get your own building brick version of the aerial vehicle, which makes for the perfect silhouette against the moonlight.
Unlike the new Batmobile, the Batwing has projectile weapons that shoot tiny LEGO pieces. Behind the cockpit, there's also a hidden compartment for Batman's Batarang and handcuffs. But perhaps the best feature is that the vehicle can be hung on the wall to display for all to see. Plus, this one includes a Joker minifigure who comes with his purple hat.
The new Batwing Batman vs. The Joker playset can be pre-ordered for $37.99, and it will ship on August 1, 2023.