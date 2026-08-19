Here's Who Plays Lizzie Davis On Ted Lasso

In "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 3, entitled "Richmond's Got Talent," Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and assistant coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds) hold open tryouts for AFC Richmond's women's football team, the Lady Greyhounds. From a storytelling perspective, the tryouts are an effective tool for introducing new characters into the show while also giving the audience a glimpse of each character's personality in a distilled, organic way.

Most of the aspiring hopefuls can't hack it (there's an entertaining montage of the contenders flubbing their drills that's scored to the same music as Ivan Reitman's 1981 film "Stripes," the Bill Murray comedy in which a bunch of losers join the Army), but a woman named Lizzie Davis shows leadership on the pitch and stands out from the affable aspirants that she earns a place on the squad.

Davis is played by actress Faye Marsay, who has had roles on popular shows like "Doctor Who" and "Black Mirror." Audiences will likely recognize her from her performance as The Waif on "Game of Thrones," when she faced off against Arya Stark in Braavos, and/or as a familiar face on the Netflix mega-hit series "Adolescence," in which Marsay popped up for two episodes as DS Misha Frank. But my favorite performance of hers happened in a galaxy far, far away.