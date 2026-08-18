Hollywood Doesn't Make Westerns Like This '70s Movie Today

The title of Sam Peckinpah's 1974 neo-Western masterpiece "Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia" isn't a metaphor. Its plot concerns Bennie (Warren Oates), a bartender pianist who hears tell from some passing bounty hunters (Gig Young and Robert Webber) that one Alfredo Garcia has a million-dollar bounty on his literal head. Anyone who delivers his severed head to a ruthless Mexican industrialist known only as El Jefe (Emilio Fernández) will indeed be awarded a suitcase of cash. Garcia, you see, impregnated El Jefe's daughter Teresa (Janine Maldonado), so El Jefe wants revenge over the matter of Teresa's "purity," if you will.

Bennie is no bounty hunter, though. Really, he isn't much of anything. He's a retired Army vet, sure, but he doesn't exactly have principles or character. He's just sweaty and desperate, and we learn via Oates' performance that Bennie is kind of pathetic to boot. Hence, the bulk of the movie traces his efforts to carry Alfredo Garcia's head — unrefrigerated in a canvas sack — and bring it to El Jefe for payment. A million dollars would certainly get Bennie out of the hot, sticky, booze-soaked doldrums that he lives in. He has a girlfriend, kind of, in the form of Elita (Isela Vega), to whom he wants to propose despite having yet to tell her, "I love you." Early in the film, Elita even admits that she once had a fling with Alfredo Garcia because, well, he actually said to her, "I love you."

"Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia" is a sweat gland of a movie. It's all bodily grease, heavy breathing, and overwhelming desperation. Hollywood doesn't make 'em like this anymore, but does this particular '70s Western hold up?