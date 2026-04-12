5 Beloved '70s Westerns That Don't Hold Up Today

It goes without saying that many movies that were made decades ago don't hold up today. That is especially true when it comes to Westerns — a genre that rose to prominence by depicting Native American characters as savages while whitewashing American history. Broadly speaking, it's a very macho and violent genre, and some of the best ones don't reflect contemporary values. Be that as it may, there are some oldies that are objectively worse now that we have the benefit of hindsight.

Mind you, some of the Westerns on this list aren't bad movies at all — in fact, the general consensus is that they're all good, and I personally enjoy a couple of them, despite their flaws. That aside, some contain needlessly icky elements that prevent them from being truly great.

Elsewhere, some of these picks are just underwhelming movies that were made by filmmakers who were capable of much better. With that in mind, here are five generally beloved Westerns that don't hold up today for a variety of reasons.