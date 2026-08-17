Hayden Panettiere Had A Role In One Of Pixar's Earliest Movies

Hayden Panettiere may be best known for her starring role in NBC's "Heroes" or her stellar performance in "Nashville" and "Scream 4," but the late actress also had a long history with voiceover work. With the tragic news of Panettiere's passing, it's a good time to reminisce and celebrate her long career on the screen both big and small. "Heroes" and "Scream" are already well-known and we've written about why you should watch them before, but Panettiere also had roles in movies you may have forgotten about.

Such is the case with one of the earliest movies Pixar ever made, one that kind of gets ignored or forgotten when talking about early Pixar films. That movie is "A Bug's Life," which was released between the first two "Toy Story" movies. It follows an ant who inadvertently recruits a troupe of circus bugs he mistakes for mighty warriors to help an ant colony get rid of a gang of grasshoppers. In the film, Panettiere plays Princess Dot, the younger sister of the heir to the ant colony's throne.

"A Bug's Life" may not be as monumental a film as "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," or "Monsters, Inc.", but it's still a fun film with an interesting visual aesthetic. It does feature one of the darkest villain deaths in a Disney/Pixar movie, and a nice music score by Randy Newman.

This was Panettiere's first voice role, but it wouldn't be her last, as she found success in the medium of animation throughout her career.