Hayden Panettiere Was A Child Star In One Of The Best Sports Movies Ever Made
As remembrances and celebrations of life come pouring in from all corners of the internet following actor Hayden Panettiere's tragic passing at the age of 36, it's worth looking back at a career that forever etched her name in the annals of pop culture. Many will remember her as the face of the NBC superhero show "Heroes" throughout the early 2010s, her scene-stealing turn as Kirby Reed across multiple "Scream" movies (including as recently as 2023's "Scream VI"), or as the title character of the 2009 rom-com "I Love You, Beth Cooper." Long before any of these, however, Panettiere burst onto the scene with a child performance for the ages in a classic sports drama.
There's pressure, and then there's making one of your earliest appearances in a feature film as an 11-year-old opposite established stars like Will Patton and Denzel freaking Washington. It's a testament to Panettiere's abilities and talent that she was able to go on and successfully make a name for herself beyond her most well-known role in her early years. But, when looking back, it's fair to say that "Remember the Titans" will always hold a special place in the hearts of her fans — not just for remaining one of the greatest football movies ever made, but for putting Panettiere on the map to stay.
Cast as Sheryl Yoast, the young daughter of Patton's hard-edged Coach Bill Yoast, the actor functions as the movie's beating heart while also adding a touch of levity to some seriously weighty material. This may not have been Panettiere's first-ever big-screen appearance, but it certainly left an impression on countless moviegoers. As we look back at a life cut unfathomably short, we can revisit one of her best roles ever.
Hayden Panettiere went toe-to-toe with both Will Patton and Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans
If you've somehow put yourself in a conversation alongside all-timer child performances like Haley Joel in "The Sixth Sense" or Hailee Steinfeld in "True Grit," you've done something right. Hayden Panettiere in "Remember the Titans" may not be the flashiest role on the list of greats, but there's simply no denying the late actor's screen presence — even this early on in her career.
Not just any breakthrough performer could've brought as much heart and humor to the character of Sheryl, the sports-obsessed little girl who would rather play with a football than with dolls. More than just playing a mere tomboy, however, Panettiere brought a steely reserve to the precocious kid that, in one particularly memorable moment, pits her against Denzel Washington's outsider Herman Boone while going over tapes of game footage. It's one thing to show off her football acumen to an actual coach that she eventually learns to respect — it's quite another to cut off Denzel Washington with nothing more than a look when he suggests she go off and "accessorize" with girls her own age.
Fittingly, Sheryl is the one who gets the film's most crucial moment of all. Boone is brought on as part of an attempt to desegregate the Virginia high school and is given the position of head coach of the football team — a position previously held by Will Patton's Bill Yoast. Despite the racial animus, the two are forced to tolerate one another for the benefit of their student athletes. But it's Sheryl who ultimately convinces her father to do the right thing and work together with Boone to win the state title.
Panettiere will be sorely missed, even as her work lives on.