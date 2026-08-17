Hayden Panettiere Was A Child Star In One Of The Best Sports Movies Ever Made

As remembrances and celebrations of life come pouring in from all corners of the internet following actor Hayden Panettiere's tragic passing at the age of 36, it's worth looking back at a career that forever etched her name in the annals of pop culture. Many will remember her as the face of the NBC superhero show "Heroes" throughout the early 2010s, her scene-stealing turn as Kirby Reed across multiple "Scream" movies (including as recently as 2023's "Scream VI"), or as the title character of the 2009 rom-com "I Love You, Beth Cooper." Long before any of these, however, Panettiere burst onto the scene with a child performance for the ages in a classic sports drama.

There's pressure, and then there's making one of your earliest appearances in a feature film as an 11-year-old opposite established stars like Will Patton and Denzel freaking Washington. It's a testament to Panettiere's abilities and talent that she was able to go on and successfully make a name for herself beyond her most well-known role in her early years. But, when looking back, it's fair to say that "Remember the Titans" will always hold a special place in the hearts of her fans — not just for remaining one of the greatest football movies ever made, but for putting Panettiere on the map to stay.

Cast as Sheryl Yoast, the young daughter of Patton's hard-edged Coach Bill Yoast, the actor functions as the movie's beating heart while also adding a touch of levity to some seriously weighty material. This may not have been Panettiere's first-ever big-screen appearance, but it certainly left an impression on countless moviegoers. As we look back at a life cut unfathomably short, we can revisit one of her best roles ever.