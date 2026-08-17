Val Kilmer And A Former Punisher Actor Teamed Up For This Forgotten Mob Movie

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If you were to ask cinephiles for their favorite mob movies, odds are that very few would answer 2011's "Kill the Irishman." (This should not be confused with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's superlative gangster swan song "The Irishman," which follows a totally different part of organized crime history.) Does the film deserve that meager reputation?

The titular Irishman is Danny Greene (Ray Stevenson), a dock worker who rose, fell, and then rose again as a corrupt union president then a crime boss in 1960s-70s Cleveland. In his final years, Greene waged war with the Italian mob. After a car bombing campaign throughout Cleveland in the late 1970s, he was finally assassinated in October 1977. As both the film and its source material (the 1998 nonfiction book "To Kill The Irishman" by former Cleveland police officer Rick Porello) argue, this war of attrition helped speed along the decline of the American mafia.

To tell this story, "Kill the Irishman" assembled a rather stacked cast. Stevenson (who sadly passed in 2023 at only age 58) was known best for his roles on HBO's "Rome" as Roman Centurion Titus Pullo and as Frank Castle in "The Punisher: War Zone" (a role Stevenson wished he could've played more). Amusingly, that's not the only Punisher connection in the film: "Kill the Irishman" was also directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, who helmed the 2004 "Punisher" film starring Thomas Jane as Frank Castle.

Standing opposite Stevenson, and Greene, is Val Kilmer as Cleveland PD Detective Joe Manditski, a fictionalized character with a backstory of having known Greene during his childhood. It's a small neighborhood, after all, and one Greene tried to make his own kingdom.