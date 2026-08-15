40 Years Ago Today: Hannibal Lecter's First Screen Appearance Came In A Movie Almost Nobody Saw

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Several actors have played Dr. Hannibal Lecter at this point, but the most famous is and will probably remain Anthony Hopkins. Even if Hopkins' later Lecter performances in "Hannibal" and "Red Dragon" aren't as well-remembered, no one can take away his immortal debut as Hannibal the cannibal in "The Silence of the Lambs." For "Silence," Hopkins won Best Actor at the 64th Oscars, and his Hannibal Lecter has been ranked the no. 1 movie villain of all time by the American Film Institute, inching out Norman Bates, Darth Vader, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

But while most minds will go to Anthony Hopkins (and his line reading of "fava beans and a nice chianti") when they hear "Hannibal Lecter," he wasn't the first. In 1986, five years before "The Silence of the Lambs" hit theaters, Michael Mann directed "Manhunter," an adaptation of author Thomas Harris' first Hannibal Lecter novel, 1981's "Red Dragon." That movie features a young Brian Cox (best known these days for "Succession") as Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (note the different spelling).

"Manhunter" has become a beloved film, and recently received a theatrically-released "Final Cut" for its 40th anniversary. Michael Mann's enduring legacy as an auteur ensured its place in the canon if nothing else. But when it first came out, "Manhunter" bombed.

It is reported to have only grossed about $8.6 million worldwide upon its theatrical release in August 1986. Contemporary reviews from major publications dismissing the film as style over substance couldn't have helped. Thus, while Cox's Lecktor came first, it was Hopkins' Lecter who became the default image of the character. If you've only ever seen Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, or are a fan of Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal from the "Hannibal" TV series, Cox's Lecktor might take some adjusting — but he's worth watching.