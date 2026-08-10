The Best Psychological Horror Show From The 2010s Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

The Golden Age of TV generally describes the early 2000s to the mid-late 2010s. Television, a very young medium, began to host bolder artistry alongside the simultaneous rise of the internet and online TV recapping. (The A.V. Club is to TV as Cahiers du Cinema was to film.)

The centerpieces of this Golden Age were generally cable networks like HBO. But what if I were to tell you that one of the most formally daring television programs of this era aired on NBC, alongside reality competition TV like "The Voice" and light comedy like "Parks and Recreation?" I'm talking about Bryan Fuller's "Hannibal," first billed as a prequel to the Hannibal Lecter mythos but in truth, more of a full-on reimagining.

Audiences first met Dr. Lecter in Thomas Harris' 1981 novel "Red Dragon," which established him as a highly intelligent, cannibalistic serial killer who'd been caught by FBI profiler Will Graham. Will then turned to the imprisoned Lecter as a "consultant" in a new serial killer case, one book before Clarice Starling would more famously do so in "The Silence of the Lambs."

"Hannibal" takes place before all that, when Dr. Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) is still a respected psychiatrist. Will's (Hugh Dancy) extreme empathy means getting into the mindsets of serial killers leaves him deeply troubled, so he's referred to Hannibal for therapy. Together, the two work on probing Will's mind and catching killers together — the only thing genuine about Hannibal is his interest in his new patient, though helping Will get "better" is not his top priority.

All three "Hannibal" seasons are now streaming on Netflix. That makes this a perfect time for horror fans who've never seen the show to sink their teeth in and enjoy one of the most flavorful offerings that TV has ever produced.