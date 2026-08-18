Bob Odenkirk's Underrated 2026 Action Movie Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

Bob Odenkirk's late-career action endeavors have been pretty impressive. 2026's "Normal" is no different and is available to stream on HBO Max right now.

Typically, when a well-established star makes a career turn towards action movies of a certain kind, it's a bad omen. The Old Man Liam Neeson action oeuvre, for example, has given us some great films, but on the whole it's been one "Taken" clone after another. So, when Odenkirk suddenly emerged as a John Wick-esque badass in 2021's "Nobody," it didn't seem like the most auspicious development.

Thankfully, the film turned out to be more than your standard action B-movie. /Film's Chris Evangelista might have dismissed "Nobody" as a disappointing "John Wick" clone, and in many ways it was. But that wasn't necessarily surprising considering the movie was written by "John Wick" scribe Derek Kolstad and produced by "John Wick" co-director David Leitch, whose 87North Productions also oversaw Odenkirk's action debut. Despite the unmistakable John Wick stamp, however, "Nobody" at least tried to have some fun with Odenkirk's everyman aura and apparent lack of action bonafides, giving it an edge over your typical Jason Statham-style hardman outing.

Then, in 2026, Odenkirk and Kolstad re-teamed for another mundanely-titled actioner in "Normal." This time, Leitch was out, and Odenkirk was a little more than a secretly invincible suburban dad. Instead, "Normal" sees him play a world-weary sheriff who's forced to contend with a small-town conspiracy — which is basically an excuse for him to shoot and blow stuff up. One of the big wildcards here, however, is director Ben Wheatley, who brings something entirely new to the table by adding an extra layer of black comedy to proceedings.