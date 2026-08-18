5 Best Florence Pugh Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

When Florence Pugh burst onto the scene in a big way in "Midsommar," Ari Aster's horror flick that released in 2019, she'd already appeared in projects like "The Falling," the underseen TV series "Marsella," and a 2018 BBC Two adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Still, projects like "Midsommar" — and a few you'll read about momentarily — are what put Pugh on the map, and the entertainment industry is better for it.

Pugh is a deeply charismatic, preternaturally talented, and absolutely winning performer who wholly inhabits any role you throw at her and, if we're all being honest, makes most projects better with her mere presence; even the seemingly cursed "Don't Worry Darling" is at least bearable because Pugh is giving it her all. So which of her films have the highest critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes?

Obviously, we've excluded TV shows here, with apologies to "Hawkeye" and the miniseries "The Little Drummer Girl." We've also excluded Pugh's second highest-rated film, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," only because the movie doesn't center Pugh in the way that some of these other flicks do. Pugh is, all things considered, still at the relative beginning of her career, but she's still definitely racked up some critical wins ... so from an offbeat Marvel movie to a beloved literary adaptation, here are Florence Pugh's five highest-rated films according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.